SADC Declaration States SIW Resounding Success Due To Zim Gvt Committment – CZI

By Ross Moyo

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Chief Executive Officer Sekai Kuvarika read the declaration at the end of the SADC Industrial Summit Week (SIW), which observed that the event was a resounding success, attributable to the high-level commitment from the Government of Zimbabwe.

“In line with the 43rd Summit Directive to review the Strategy, the Forum noted the urgent need to involve the Private Sector in the whole process,” reads part of the declaration.

The SADC industrialisation summit was key in addressing benefits from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area,

“Structural Transformation is important for regional economies to immensely benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), by putting in place policies and strategies that will promote economies to move from being factor-driven to investment and knowledge-driven economies.”

The declaration made further emphasis on Special Economic Zones (SEZs).In Zimbabwe former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr Gideon Gono chairs the Special Economic Zones.

“Special Economic Zones – The Forum noted the operationalisation of SEZ in the region and only Mauritius has a proven record of success in the region. In addition, it was noted that there is a lack of comprehensive Monitoring and Evaluation mechanisms on the regulatory frameworks for SEZs.”