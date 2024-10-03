Government Rallies All Stakeholders to Confront Cybersecurity Threats

In commemoration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the government, through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal, and Courier Services, has called upon all stakeholders handling data to remain vigilant.

During the Cybersecurity Conference held in Harare, Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal, and Courier Services, Hon. Dingumuzi Phuti, emphasized the urgent need for a collective response to the growing threats in cyberspace.

Phuti referenced alarming statistics from the 2023 Cybersecurity Ventures report, which predict that global cybercrime costs could reach an astounding $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. “This figure represents the financial, emotional, and reputational toll on individuals, businesses, and governments,” Phuti stated.

Highlighting Zimbabwe’s own vulnerabilities, Phuti acknowledged the increasing frequency of cyberattacks on local entities, including financial institutions, and noted the rise of phishing scams targeting citizens. “Cybercrime is not just a technical issue; it is a societal challenge that requires a collective response,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Zimbabwe’s cybersecurity outlook remains positive, with ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime. Phuti outlined the development of a National Cybersecurity Strategy aimed at fortifying the country’s digital defenses. He stressed the importance of cybersecurity in achieving President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which envisions a thriving digital economy.

Phuti also underscored the importance of public-private partnerships and investments in education and training, urging stakeholders to prioritize equipping the workforce with the skills to combat cyber threats. “Cyber resilience is about more than just prevention; it is about our ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents,” he noted.

Since the enactment of the Cyber and Data Protection Act in 2021, the government has made significant strides in criminalizing cyber offenses such as phishing, identity theft, and hacking. Phuti also announced plans to extend cybersecurity training to senior government officials, reinforcing the need for strong regulatory frameworks to build a resilient digital ecosystem.

In closing, Phuti adapted the words of the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo, stating, “Cybersecurity begins with me, cybersecurity begins with you, cybersecurity begins with all of us.” His message was clear that Zimbabwe must unite in its efforts to protect its digital future.

As Zimbabwe moves forward on this critical journey, Phuti’s speech at the Cybersecurity Conference serves as a reminder that cybersecurity is not just a technical challenge but a societal one requiring the collective effort of all stakeholders.