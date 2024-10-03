Cybersecurity A Fundamental Aspect To Our Digital Lives; Eng Nyafuruka

President of the Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter Eng Taurai Nyafuruka announced the month of October as the period dedicated to raising awareness about cybersecurity and the critical importance of this initiative. “ Cybersecurity is not just a technical issue; it is a fundamental aspect of our digital lives that affects individuals, businesses, and nations alike”, he said .

In an exclusive interview with this publication Nyafuruka said, “In today’s interconnected world, the threats posed by cybercrime are more prevalent than ever, from data breaches to identity theft, the risks are real and can have devastating consequences. That’s why awareness is key. By educating ourselves and our communities about safe online practices, we can empower everyone to navigate the digital landscape securely.

The Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter is committed to playing a pivotal role in this awareness campaign. Our efforts will focus on promoting best practices in cybersecurity and advocating for robust encryption standards that protect our privacy and data integrity. Encryption is not just a tool; it is a shield that safeguards our information against unauthorized access and cyber threats”.