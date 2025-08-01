Government Moves to Streamline Vehicle Licensing With Single Display Disc

In a bid to simplify vehicle compliance requirements and reduce visual clutter on windscreens, the Government is moving forward with plans to consolidate multiple vehicle-related licences into a single display disc. The reform will also coincide with a downward review of various licensing fees.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona revealed the plan in Parliament on Wednesday, noting that current regulations compel motorists to display separate discs for insurance, vehicle registration, and radio licences—an outdated system the Government is now determined to overhaul.

“Indeed, we do not want our windscreens to be cluttered,” said Minister Mhona. “I am happy that this is now coming from this House, the Legislature, and encouraging us to move and execute with speed in coming up with one disc, which we do concur, our Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Information again.”

At present, motorists are required to present separate documents under the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act—specifically Sections 24 and 25—which demand proof of insurance, registration, and radio licence before licensing a vehicle. Mhona said the relevant legislative amendments are now under review, with the aim of aligning the Act with the Broadcasting Services Act, particularly Section 38, which mandates possession of a radio licence prior to vehicle registration.

“For one to be registered, you need to furnish the insurance, registration book, and radio licence,” Mhona said. “So, we need to amend the necessary section so that it speaks to the Broadcasting Services Act.”

The reform process is already underway, with Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Transport and Information working jointly to draft and push through the necessary legal changes.

Meanwhile, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, confirmed that Cabinet has approved a sweeping review of licence fees across various sectors—including radio and television licences—aimed at easing the financial burden on citizens and improving compliance. The reductions are expected to take effect within six months and will be formalised through the issuance of a new Statutory Instrument.

The initiative reflects a broader push by Government to improve the ease of doing business and eliminate regulatory bottlenecks that have long frustrated motorists and business operators alike.