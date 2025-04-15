Google AI Decodes Dolphin Communication, Runs on Pixel Phones

Google has launched DolphinGemma, an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to analyze and decode dolphin communication.

This implementation is a great step towards understanding the complex vocalizations of marine mammals.

DolphinGemma, developed in partnership with Georgia Tech and the Wild Dolphin Project (WDP), analyzes clicks, whistles, and burst pulses, and can even generate dolphin-like sound sequences.

Researchers hope this breakthrough will help determine if dolphin communication constitutes a form of language.

The AI model was trained on decades of data from the WDP, the world’s longest-running underwater dolphin research project.