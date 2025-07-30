Frampol Invests $10,000 Annually in Udemy Training for Team Development

Frampol, has announced an annual investment of $10,000 in Udemy Business to enhance the skills of its team members. This investment supports the company’s commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.

Frampol’s monthly expenditure on Udemy training has increased to approximately $1,000. This strategic move allows employees to access thousands of courses across various disciplines, ensuring they have the necessary resources to meet their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Key Result Areas (KRAs).

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

“Investing in our team’s education is essential for both individual and organizational success,” said a spokesperson for Frampol. “By linking training directly to performance metrics, we create a culture of accountability and growth.”

Udemy Business is a subscription-based platform that offers a diverse library of courses, enabling employees to learn at their own pace and tailor their education to their specific needs. This flexibility supports a culture of lifelong learning, allowing team members to acquire new skills that are directly applicable to their roles.

As Frampol continues to evolve, the company remains dedicated to providing its team with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a competitive market.