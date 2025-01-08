List of smartphones that won’t be supported by WhatsApp in 2025

WhatsApp users with older devices face a service cutoff as Meta Platforms ends support for iPhones running iOS 15.1 or earlier and Android devices on version 4.4 (KitKat) or older. The change, effected on January 1, 2025, impacts users of aging models such as the Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, and Galaxy S4 Mini.

The update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to ensure optimal performance and security on newer devices, but it leaves many users with older smartphones without access to the messaging app.

The affected Android devices include several popular models, such as the Samsung Galaxy Ace 3, in addition to the previously mentioned Galaxy devices. Users of Motorola’s Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, and Moto E 2014, along with HTC’s One X, One X+, Desire 500, and Desire 601, will also be unable to use WhatsApp. LG users with devices like the Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, and L90, along with Sony Xperia devices such as the Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, and Xperia V, will be similarly impacted.

For iPhone users, the end of support for iOS 15.1 will render devices like the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus unable to run WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp will continue to support these iOS devices until May 5, 2025. The company is advising affected users to back up their WhatsApp chats to a Google account before the cutoff date to ensure they do not lose important messages.

WhatsApp’s decision to end support for older devices is part of a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies focus on improving app performance, security, and user experience for modern hardware. While many users of older devices will have to upgrade to newer smartphones, the move is expected to help WhatsApp enhance the overall stability and security of the platform.