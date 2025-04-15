Experts Urges Government and Venture Capital to Boost Zimbabwe’s Tech Growth

Zimbabwe’s tech sector is calling for increased government and private investment to propel the industry forward and help the country catch up with regional peers. This push comes after Cassava Technologies announced plans to establish Africa’s first AI factory in partnership with NVIDIA. The facility aims to boost the continent’s digital infrastructure and drive innovation.

According to Hardy Pemhiwa, CEO of Cassava Technologies, integrating advanced computing capabilities will create a hub for innovation, nurturing local talent and driving cutting-edge research. The AI factory will likely expedite AI adoption across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, finance and logistics.

Experts believe this development sets a benchmark for Zimbabwe and the broader African region. Dr. Milton Murapa, a local tech entrepreneur, emphasizes the need for digital literacy programs, regulatory reforms and targeted funding for startups. Collaboration between the public and private sectors is crucial for adapting these innovations to local challenges.

The initiative also promotes regional market integration. Dr. Shirleen Moyo notes that a unified digital economy can reduce transaction costs, create economies of scale and attract foreign investment. This, in turn, would enhance local companies’ competitiveness and capacity to innovate.

The success of the AI factory highlights the importance of strategic government support and venture capital in creating an enabling environment for tech growth. With global stakeholders backing the project, Africa is poised to unlock significant economic and technological potential.