Elon Musk Threatens to Ban Apple Devices Over OpenAI Integration

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, has expressed concerns regarding Apple’s integration of OpenAI technology into their operating system. Musk believes this integration could potentially compromise user privacy and has threatened to ban Apple devices from his companies if the integration proceeds.

Apple and OpenAI have clarified that users will be asked for permission before any data is shared with ChatGPT, but Musk remains skeptical. He prefers OpenAI’s capabilities to be limited to a dedicated app, rather than being integrated into Siri.

In a post on X, the Tesla, SpaceX and xAI exec wrote that,

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation and visitors will have to chaeck their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage”

Musk’s concerns have sparked a discussion about data privacy and AI integration. While Apple and OpenAI have assured users that their data will be protected, Musk’s concerns highlight the need for transparency and clarity around data sharing and AI integration. Apple’s iOS 18 update will allow users to ask Siri questions, and if ChatGPT can help, Siri will ask permission to share the question and present the answer directly.

Musk has expressed his concerns directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook, threatening to ban Apple devices from his companies if the integration is not halted. Musk believes that Apple is relying too heavily on OpenAI and is compromising user privacy in the process. However, it appears that users will have control over their data and will be asked for permission before any information is shared with ChatGPT.

The debate highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding data privacy and AI integration in the tech industry. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Apple and OpenAI will address Musk’s concerns and ensure user privacy.