Econet Wireless will hold the E-Novate Expo 2025 from 8 to 10 December at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). The event will run under the theme “Future Ready Tech-Synergies”. 

The three-day expo focuses on emerging technologies that continue to shape digital transformation. Visitors will encounter key areas such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G, forming the core of this year’s showcase.

E-Novate Expo 2025 is set to offer Zimbabwe’s tech community and the general public a platform centred on future-oriented digital tools and innovation trends aligned with the event’s theme.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The expo will run daily from 08:00 to 17:00, giving attendees full-day access throughout the three days.

