Econet Appoints Sarah Masiyiwa Alternate Director joining sibling Elizabeth Tanya on Board since 2022

By Ross Moyo

The telecom behemoth Econet Wireless has appointed Sarah Masiyiwa as an Alternate Director on its board alongside her elder sister, Elizabeth Tanya, who has held the position of full director for years.

According to Billionaires.Africa, Sarah’s appointment to the company’s board under her new role took effect on the 1st of October 2025.

This move strengthens the hold of the Masiyiwa family’s Econet organization, founded by their father, Zimbabwe’s richest man Strive Masiyiwa.

When the move was first initiated, Econet noted back in September, that Sarah would bring a level of “investment strategy and business development” to the company to help it scale further.

Sarah boasts considerable expertise in economics, journalism, and oversight positions in global media, which the company believes would be pivotal in her leadership role.

The elder sibling Elizabeth Tanya similarly brought a wealth of experience to her role as director since assuming the position in 2022, when her father stepped down from the company.

For Sarah with a background in banking, international finance, and social entrepreneurship, she has led initiatives in education, philanthropy, and technology through platforms Delta Philanthropies and Simba Education.

The new Alternative Director expertise in innovation and social impact aligns perfectly with the company’s commitment to both digital transformation and community development.

Both appointments, ensure the Masiyiwa family consolidates its influence over the company, now holding two seats on the board of directors as another daughter of Zimbabwe’s richest man strengthens grip on Econet with this new leadership role.

