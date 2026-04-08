Business executive Strive Masiyiwa has reiterated his belief that digital currencies will dominate Africa’s cross border financial landscape, following Sasai Fintech’s expansion of its stablecoin based payment services.

Speaking during a virtual financial technology forum, Masiyiwa said digital dollars, particularly those backed by established stablecoins, offer African consumers faster and cheaper remittance options compared to traditional banking channels.

The remarks follow Sasai’s decision to integrate USD pegged digital tokens into its remittance platform.

Sasai officials report that the service is already gaining traction among users sending money between southern African countries.

The company argues that stablecoins reduce transfer fees, eliminate delays, and shield users from currency volatility.

Financial analysts say the move reflects a broader shift toward blockchain based payment solutions across the continent.

However, regulators continue to warn that digital tokens require clear legal frameworks to protect consumers.

Despite regulatory caution, Sasai says it will continue scaling the service across multiple markets this year.