*By Ross Moyo*

Delta Corporation is in mourning after the death of Dr Robbie Matongo Mupawose, the chairman who steered Zimbabwe’s biggest beverage maker through its most decisive transformation era. He was 90.

Dr Mupawose died on Sunday 21 June 2026. He chaired Delta’s board from April 1997 to July 2010 – 13 years that saw the group shed retail, hotels and agro-assets to focus purely on beer and soft drinks.

Proof of his “Visionary leadership”, in a condolence statement, Delta said it received the news “with profound sadness”, paying tribute to his long-term strategic vision.

“The board, management and staff of Delta received with profound sadness the news of the passing of our former chairman, Dr Robbie Matongo Mupawose, on Sunday, 21 June 2026,” the company said.

Delta extended condolences to the Mupawose family and business community: “May you find comfort in the enduring legacy he leaves behind and the lasting impact he had on many lives.”

The man behind Delta’s refocus Dr Mupawose took over from the late Dr Silas Mundawarara in April 1997. At the time Delta was a diversified conglomerate with fingers in retail, hospitality and agro-industries.

Under his chairmanship the group executed a major restructuring. The standout move: demerger and unbundling of non-core assets, including spinning off and listing OK Zimbabwe Limited on the ZSE. That refocus allowed Delta to concentrate on lager beer, sorghum beer and soft drinks – the portfolio that made it one of the largest listed companies in Zimbabwe today.

He retired from the board on 28 July 2010. Prominent Harare lawyer Canaan Dube succeeded him.

Tributes from those who worked with him former Delta CEO Joe Mtizwa worked with Dr Mupawose for 8 years, from 2002 to 2010. He described him as mentor, cheerleader and patriot. Mtizwa last visited him on 1 June 2026.

“Dr Mupawose was my mentor and cheerleader during the eight years he was my board chairman at Delta,” Mtizwa said. “He was an extraordinary man, humble, wise, incorruptible and utterly selfless. A true professional who always had Zimbabwe’s best interests at heart. Zimbabwe has lost one of its finest sons.”

Beyond the boardroom, outside Delta, Dr Mupawose was respected as an accomplished agriculturalist and corporate executive. His contributions to Zimbabwe’s corporate sector spanned decades, with a reputation for integrity and nation-first thinking.

Delta said his stewardship transformed the company into the country’s leading beverage manufacturer – a legacy that still shapes the company’s strategy today.