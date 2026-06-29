By Ross Moyo

NSSA has crossed 37 000 users threshold on its digital platform, signaling a shift from paper forms to API-driven social security. The milestone comes as the authority rolls out its new Online Claims Portal to let beneficiaries submit and track claims electronically.

General Manager Dr Charles Shava says the Employer Portal, launched in 2021, is now the backbone of NSSA’s digital stack. Employers use it to manage contributions, compliance, and workers data without queuing at physical offices.

The Online Claims Portal adds the user-facing layer. Workers and pensioners can now lodge claims, upload documents, and monitor status in real time. That removes the black box that slowed payouts for years.

Under the hood, NSSA is running a unified system. Pensions administration, employer contributions, and compliance monitoring sit in one database. The next phase is intelligence: automation of routine tasks and fraud detection using pattern analysis.

Dr Shava says future upgrades will focus on system integration. NSSA plans APIs to connect with banks, Zimra, and other Government agencies. The goal is straight-through processing — data enters once, then flows across systems without re-entry.

For contributors, the tech win is accessibility. Mobile-first dashboards, USSD fallbacks, and digital ID checks cut friction. For NSSA, the win is oversight. Digital trails make it harder to hide non-compliance or ghost contributions.

Fraud prevention gets an upgrade too. Intelligent tech can flag anomalies: duplicate claims, mismatched payroll data, or suspicious contribution gaps. That protects the fund and speeds legit payouts.

The long-term play is a seamless, user-centred platform. Employers, workers, and pensioners all hit one integrated channel instead of siloed counters. That’s how modern social security works in Kenya’s NSSF and South Africa’s UIF.

With 37 000 users onboard, NSSA is proving GovTech can scale in Zimbabwe. If integration and AI layers land as planned, the authority moves from administrator to real-time social protection platform.