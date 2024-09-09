Dandemutande Now An Authorized Reseller For Starlink

Information Communication Technologies solutions provider Dandemutande is now an authorised reseller for Starlink services in the African region.

The service provider indicated that it will provide comprehensive services encompassing installation, customer support, and subscription management as part of its offerings.

Dandemutande CEO Never Ncube said, “Starlink, the innovative satellite internet service, is now officially licensed in Zimbabwe! We are delighted to announce that Dandemutande Investments Pvt Ltd has been appointed as an Authorized Reseller for Starlink services in the African region where Starlink provides services.

As a trusted provider in the telecommunications industry, Dandemutande Investments is committed to offering you cutting-edge technology and ensuring connectivity for all. We currently provide Connectivity Services through Fibre, 4G LTE, and Satellite, Cloud services, Cyber Security, ICT hardware and value-added services which include tracking solutions and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol)”.

Ncube also said clients can now pre-order your Starlink kits through Dandemutande Investments. We will be providing an end-to-end service from installation, customer services to subscriptions as part of our offering.

He added that, “ Through our subsidiary Utande Internet Services Botswana, we can facilitate orders for Starlink services. In the region, Utande Internet Services are available in Malawi and in Namibia we are operating under the Africa Online brand. In Zambia, we have incorporated Utande Internet Services Zambia and services will be available in Q1 2025″.

Meanwhile, through its subsidiary Utande Internet Services the company will also facilitate Starlink orders in Botswana, Namibia and Malawi.