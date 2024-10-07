Dairibord Holdings Expands Export Reach With South African Toll Manufacturing

Dairibord Holdings Limited, a leading dairy processor, is poised to commercialize its toll manufacturing project in South Africa, diversifying its export markets and reducing dependence on the domestic market.

According to CEO Mercy Ndoro, the project aims to boost foreign currency inflows, optimize production capacity, and enhance regional brand recognition. “Export growth is a top priority, and our South African toll manufacturing operations are crucial to this strategy,” Ndoro emphasized.

Dairibord is finalizing the Pfuko Maheu product in South Africa, discontinuing Zimbabwean exports to focus on local production and supply chain optimization. “We’re transitioning to commercial production runs, enabling us to service the South African market with domestically produced products,” Ndoro explained.

The company’s next phase involves enhancing supply chain efficiency and production capacity to increase market share in South Africa and neighboring countries the toll manufacturing project offers, reduced reliance on domestic market fluctuations ,Increased foreign currency earnings, Enhanced regional brand presence, Optimized production capacity and Improved supply chain efficiency

“Our focus on export expansion and toll manufacturing in South Africa will drive growth, improve competitiveness, and cement Dairiboard’s position as a leading regional dairy player,” Ndoro added.