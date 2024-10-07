Switzerland Crowned Most Innovative Country For 14th Consecutive Year

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has released its latest Global Innovation Index, ranking Switzerland as the world’s most innovative country for the 14th year in a row.

The World Intellectual Property Organization which is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and is part of the United Nations, has named Switzerland as the most innovative country on Earth for the 14th time in a row in its most recent Global Innovation Index. It took first place in scientific, technological, and creative services. Switzerland was also in the top 5 for all of the other study criteria except for infrastructure, for which it achieved seventh place.

Sweden and the USA claimed second and third place. They were followed by Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark. In terms of the total number of indicators in first place, Singapore leads the world (14 out of 78), in front of the USA (9) and China (8). Switzerland came in fourth place with three leading positions: university-industry R&D collaboration, intellectual property payments and receipts, and PCT patents.

The 31 top economies are all attributed to the group of countries with a high income with one exception: China in 11th place is in the group of countries with upper middle income. The total global venture capital provided decreased by 36 percent in 2022 versus the prior year and in 2023 by a further 39 percent.

