EU and Zimbabwe Partner to Bridge Digital Divide

The European Union (EU) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with Zimbabwe to bridge the digital divide by expanding access to high-speed internet. This announcement was made at the Connect Africa Symposium, held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst Von Kirchmann, read a speech emphasizing the EU’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s digitalization efforts through the Global Gateway initiative. This partnership aims to enhance connectivity and promote digital inclusion, ultimately contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.

The symposium provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving digital infrastructure and promoting access to high-speed internet in Zimbabwe. The EU’s involvement in this initiative underscores its commitment to supporting Africa’s digital transformation and fostering economic growth through improved connectivity.

By working together, the EU and Zimbabwe can leverage technology to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development, ultimately bridging the digital divide and creating new opportunities for the country’s citizens.