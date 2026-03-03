Amazon Web Services (AWS) has issued a stark warning regarding extended service interruptions following targeted drone strikes on three of its critical data centers in the Middle East. The incidents mark a significant escalation in the physical threats facing global digital infrastructure during regional instability.

In an unprecedented disclosure, the cloud computing giant confirmed that drones had directly struck two of its primary facilities located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Concurrently, in Bahrain, a drone strike in close proximity to one of their facilities caused physical impacts to Amazon’s infrastructure

The company is currently grappling with the aftermath of these kinetic attacks, which have caused a ripple effect across its digital ecosystem.

“We are working to restore full service availability as quickly as possible, though we expect recovery to be prolonged given the nature of the physical damage involved,” the company stated in an official post.

The strikes have left two of AWS’s three regional hub zones significantly impaired, according to a status update published at 04:19 UAE time on Tuesday. While a third zone remains operational, AWS noted that some services have experienced indirect impact due to dependencies on the affected zones. Consequently, customers throughout the region are reporting increased error rates and diminished service availability.

This disruption highlights the expanding consequences of a conflict now echoing across Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. Beyond the digital sector, the economic repercussions are mounting, global energy markets have seen a sharp rise in oil prices, and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed to a near-standstill due to heightened security risks.

AWS, which manages a vast network of 123 zones across 39 global regions, is currently advising Middle Eastern clients to prioritize data backups and consider migrating critical workloads to alternative geographic regions.

The company remains cautious about the immediate future, citing the volatility of the geopolitical climate.

“Even as we work to restore these facilities, the ongoing conflict in the region means that the broader operating environment in the Middle East remains unpredictable,” AWS cautioned on its website.