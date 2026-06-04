Nvidia has unveiled a new computer chip designed to bring artificial intelligence capabilities directly to personal computers, marking a major step in the evolution of AI powered devices.

The new RTX Spark chip, launched on Monday by Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang at the Computex technology conference in Taiwan, is expected to enable laptops and desktop computers to run advanced AI applications without relying heavily on cloud based systems.

Huang said the chip is part of Nvidia’s collaboration with Microsoft to transform personal computing for the artificial intelligence era.

Developed in partnership with Taiwan based MediaTek, the RTX Spark chip will be introduced later this year in devices produced by leading manufacturers including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, MSI and Microsoft’s Surface line. Acer and GIGABYTE are also expected to adopt the technology.

Industry experts say the chip could significantly change how users interact with AI by allowing computers to process and run autonomous AI agents locally. This would reduce dependence on internet based services and improve speed, privacy and efficiency.

The launch highlights Nvidia’s efforts to expand beyond its dominance in AI training chips and tap into the growing market for inference processors, which generate responses to user requests and power intelligent digital assistants.

Analysts believe the company is positioning itself to benefit from increasing demand for AI enabled personal computers, despite mixed reactions from consumers so far. While HP recently reported strong sales of AI powered PCs, Dell noted that demand had not yet met initial expectations.

Counterpoint Research co-founder Neil Shah described the RTX Spark as a breakthrough for personal computing, saying it has the potential to accelerate the adoption of AI technology in homes and workplaces.

The announcement was welcomed by investors, with Nvidia shares rising four percent following the launch. Shares of PC makers Dell and HP also gained more than seven percent, while Lenovo’s stock climbed over five percent in Hong Kong trading.

The unveiling of RTX Spark comes as global technology companies race to develop faster and more powerful AI tools, with Nvidia seeking to strengthen its position at the forefront of the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.