Nigerian Owned Mine Establishing Lithium Co. in Kamativi, Hwange & Platinum Co. In Selous

By Ross Moyo

Vertically-integrated Nigerian owned Bravura Group company is in the process of establishing a lithium mining company in Kamativi, Hwange District in Matabeleland North Province and a platinum mining company in Selous, Mashonaland West Province of Zimbabwe.Bravura Group has even praised Zimbabwe’s open for business mantra investment climate.

This was revealed by Bravura’s country director, Chikwunwike Macjuile, Whilst Speaking during a handover of six houses constructed by the company for families affected by the coming of the lithium project in Kamativi beginning of this week, where he said the group subscribes to President Mnangagwa’s inclusive development agenda, which emphasises the need for local resources to benefit locals.

“In the words of His Excellency, the President of the nation of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’, and we welcome investors who are committed to creating value and prosperity for our people,” he said.

“We are committed to ensuring that our natural resources are exploited in a responsible and sustainable manner, for the benefit of all Zimbabweans. This statement is laudable and statesmanlike and Bravura is committed to this economic growth and development,” said Mr Macjuile.

“Bravura is poised to make a significant impact on the continent’s mining industry, unlocking Africa’s vast mineral resources for the benefit of all Africans.”

The Country Director also said the company’s commitment to Zimbabwe has seen it employing the majority of Zimbabweans to enjoy investment spin-offs.

“As you know Bravura is a company registered here in Zimbabwe and about virtually 98 percent of our staff currently are from the nation of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Macjuile.

The Director added that Bravura shares President Mnangagwa’s vision that Africa needs African solutions to its challenges.

“We are a pan-African company, pan-African in sense that the management and the leadership of Bravura is very concerned and believes in the continent of Africa that Africans are able to cater for themselves. Africans are well-endowed with resources that will enable the continent to develop itself,” he said.

Macjuile commended the Zimbabwean Government for supporting its projects in the country indicating the company has since introduced a graduate trainee programme as part of its efforts to ensure that Zimbabweans become part of the company.

“We have a graduate trainee programme whereby young Zimbabweans, who just left universities have been absorbed into our group. They undergo a training whereby there is a transfer of knowledge and this goes for two years,” said Macjuile.

“We have persons who have been with us we call them graduate interns. They’ve been with us for a year plus now and the plan of the company is that by the time they complete two years, they will be reintegrated into the company and another set will be taken,” he said.

Macjuile said when the Bravura lithium project comes to life, it will also prioritise the employment of locals in line with the national policy and its development agenda that locals should benefit from its resources within their communities.