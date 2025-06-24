AI Part of Takealot.com and Mr D’s R2.5 Billion Revenue Growth

The Takealot Group, comprising Takealot.com and Mr D, has recorded a significant revenue increase of R2.5 billion, reaching approximately R15 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Artificial intelligence (AI) is said to have been central to Takealot’s sustainable growth, with AI transforming operations through intelligent stock positioning, advanced demand forecasting, fraud monitoring, and productivity tools.

This growth, representing a 15% year-on-year increase in local currency terms, was also driven by the success of its TakealotMore subscription service and enhanced customer offerings, according to parent company Naspers.

Despite a slow start, the Takealot Group’s gross merchandise value (GMV) grew by 13%, supported by strong performances in key segments such as Mr D Grocery, which saw an 81% GMV surge. The group’s gross profit margin also improved by 1%, reflecting better operational efficiencies.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

However, increased investments in marketing and infrastructure aimed at countering competition from new international players, including Amazon.co.za, led to a decline in adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (aEBIT), which fell to -R219.4 million.

Naspers remains optimistic, stating:

“The group remains on track to achieve profitability in FY26.” Takealot.com had already turned profitable in the 2024 financial year, as confirmed by CEO Frederik Zietsman.

Key strategic initiatives during the year included the sale of Superbalist.com; streamlining focus on core e-commerce operations, the acquisition of M24 Logistics, enhancing warehousing and third-party distribution capabilities. The expansion of TakealotMore also drove customer loyalty, shopping frequency, and order growth.

Takealot.com reported a 17% revenue increase to R12.9 billion, with orders rising by 15%. Meanwhile, Mr D achieved an 8% revenue growth to R2.1 billion, with its grocery segment being a standout performer.

Naspers highlighted that online retail penetration in South Africa remains low at around 5%, with expectations to rise to 9% by FY29. To maintain market leadership, Takealot is focusing on Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, a new logistics unit leveraging existing infrastructure and the recent M24 Logistics acquisition and AI-Driven Innovations by using artificial intelligence for stock positioning, demand forecasting, fraud detection, and workforce efficiency.

“Takealot is capitalising on its logistics capabilities by forming a new logistics business unit, Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, that leverages its existing assets and scale,” Naspers said.

“It acquired M24 Logistics, a warehouse and distribution business for third parties, from Media24 in September 2024 to complement the envisaged fulfilment solutions.”

With intensified competition in South Africa’s e-commerce sector, Takealot’s strategic investments in logistics, customer loyalty, and technology position it for continued dominance in the market.