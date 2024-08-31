14 Health Booths In Disenfranchised Communities With Secured Data

By Ross Moyo

NetOne product Manager, Easy way Samusodza has said community Telehealth booths have been deliberately built by one of Zimbabwe’s largest Telcos in disenfranchised communities a new twist bridging the technological divide as previously this development was reserved only for urban city dwellers.He also said this platform ensures health data between patient and doctor will have secured messaging and file sharing features.

The NetOne product manager revealed this at the 114th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) as he was taking people through the product, expertly explaining how the service exactly works.

“Telehealth is like having a healthcare genie at your fingertips. With an intuitive interface and seamless navigation, connecting with healthcare providers and managing your health has never been easier. ‘Leaving No One Behind’, we have also placed community health booths in disenfranchised communities. These allow community members to access healthcare that was previously a privilege of city dwellers.”

Samusodza added that, “We have since opened fourteen (14) centres across the country (Kwekwe, Nyanga, Nyatate, Bindura, only to mention a few).”

“We have also not forgotten how privacy issues are critical with regards to personal health data. Privacy and security are our top priorities for that reason. Our platform ensures that your sensitive medical information is safe and sound with secure messaging and file sharing features”, he said.

The NetOne product manager further revealed in the world of telehealth, communication is key.With platform, real-time video consultations will bring patients and doctors face-to-face virtually, ensuring personalized care from the comfort of home.

Telemedicine remote monitoring and follow-up care will help maintain continuity in treatment, keeping everyone on the same page throughout the healthcare journey.