“First Lady Support Makes NetOne’s Telehealth Innovation Possible” – Makumborenga

By Ross Moyo

NetOne Acting Head of Marketing, Tatenda Makumborenga has praised the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr. Auxilia Mnangagwa for making Telehealth easy Innovation by the Mobile Network Operator (MNO).

“Gone are the days of sitting in a crowded waiting room, flipping through old magazines. The task of coming up with this innovation was lightened by the overwhelming support rendered by Her Excellence, Dr A. Mnangagwa and her office”, said Makumborenga.

The NetOne Acting Head Marketing added that the platform allows users to have access to health care at their convenience.

“This telehealth platform is the cool kid on the block, connecting patients, doctors, and healthcare providers in a seamless and user-friendly way. It’s like a virtual healthcare hub where you can get the medical assistance you need without leaving the comfort of your couch”, Makumborenga said.