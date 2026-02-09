By Ross Moyo

Ralph Mupita, the Zimbabwean-born CEO of South Africa’s biggest telco MTN, has been appointed to the board of Dangote Fertiliser Limited, a move that cements his position as one of Africa’s most influential tech leaders. Mupita’s appointment comes as Dangote Fertiliser prepares to expand and list its operation in Nigeria, with plans to become the largest fertiliser maker globally by 2028.

With a market value of $8.6 billion, MTN Nigeria is the country’s biggest company after BUA Foods, and Mupita’s leadership has been instrumental in its success. He spearheaded the listing of MTN’s unit in Nigeria in 2019, a business whose revenue has more than quadrupled since.

“Dangote Fertiliser produces about 3 million tons of granulated urea annually and plans to expand its $2.5 billion complex in Lagos,” said Dangote Fertiliser Managing Director Vishwajit Sinha, confirming Mupita’s appointment. The company will also start building a facility in Ethiopia this year, as it seeks to tap into Africa’s growing agriculture market.

Africa is home to the fastest-growing population worldwide, with rising food demand, urbanisation, and expanding regional trade expected to drive agriculture growth to beyond $1 trillion by 2030, according to the African Development Bank. This creates a huge market for fertiliser firms on the continent, although the majority of farmers still struggle with limited access to finance, infrastructure, and markets.

Mupita’s appointment is a testament to his expertise in driving growth and innovation in Africa’s tech sector. Before joining MTN, he held senior positions at South African financial services group Old Mutual and initially trained as an engineer.

Dangote also plans to list its refinery business this year, the group’s founder said previously. The IPOs are intended to raise cash and open shares to institutional investors.

Mupita’s leadership is expected to bring a tech-savvy approach to Dangote Fertiliser, driving innovation and growth in Africa’s agriculture sector. His appointment is a significant coup for Dangote Industries, owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

As Africa’s agriculture market continues to grow, Mupita’s expertise will be crucial in helping Dangote Fertiliser expand its operations and become a global leader in the industry.