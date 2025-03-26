ZIMSTAT Launches Census Monitoring Mobile App for Easy Access

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has recently launched the Census Executive Monitoring Mobile App, an innovative tool designed to provide easy access to census data for effective planning and decision-making .

The app is currently available for download on the Google Play Store, with no word yet on an iOS version.

Key Features of the App

The Census Executive Monitoring Mobile App offers a range of features that enable policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders to monitor and analyze Zimbabwe’s census data effortlessly.

These features include:

– _Census Data Disaggregation_: View population figures by province, district, sex, urban and rural areas, and age groups.

– _Data Visualization_: Interactive charts and tables for better analysis.

– _Reliable and Official Information_: Accurate census data from ZIMSTAT.

– _User-Friendly Interface_: Simple navigation for quick access to key census statistics and trends.

*Benefits of the App*

The Census Executive Monitoring Mobile App provides several benefits, including:

– _Easy Access to Census Data_: Get census data anytime, anywhere.

– _Improved Decision-Making_: Make informed decisions backed by reliable census data.

– _Enhanced Planning and Development_: Use census data to inform planning and development initiatives.

By launching this app, ZIMSTAT aims to promote transparency, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making in Zimbabwe. Download the Zimbabwe Census Exec Monitor Mobile App today and stay updated on Zimbabwe’s demographic landscape .