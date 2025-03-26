Samsung Electronics Co-CEO Han Jong-Hee Passes Away at 63

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee has passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63.

Han had a remarkable career spanning over 37 years, primarily leading Samsung’s TV business . He was appointed as Samsung Electronics vice chairman and CEO in 2022.

Han’s contributions to Samsung’s growth were significant, and the company credited him with helping it become a global leader in the TV market. He was also instrumental in rolling out Samsung’s LED TVs.

Following Han’s passing, Jun Young-Hyun, who was appointed co-CEO last week, will take over as the company’s sole CEO. Samsung is expected to announce succession plans soon.

Han’s death comes at a challenging time for Samsung, which has been facing intense competition in the TV, smartphones, and DRAM markets. The company’s semiconductor business is also falling behind TSMC.