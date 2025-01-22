Starlink’s Payment Plans Set to Boost Zim Tech Industry

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet has introduced an installment payment option for Zimbabweans to purchase its Mini Kit, the new payment option allows customers to choose between a 6-month or 9-month installment plan, with monthly payments of $25 or $16.67, respectively. Both plans require an initial deposit of $50 and a delivery fee of $23, effectively reducing the initial payment from $223 to $73 and its not charging interest on the installments.

This affordable payment plan is poised to have a profoundly positive impact on Zimbabwe’s tech industry. With the option to pay for the Starlink Mini Kit in installments, many Zimbabweans who were previously unable to afford reliable internet connectivity can now access it.

“The affordable payment plans offered by Starlink will make it possible for many Zimbabweans to access reliable internet connectivity, which will help to drive growth and innovation in the tech industry,” said a local tech expert.

The increased demand for digital services and online platforms is also expected to create new opportunities for tech entrepreneurs and startups in Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, the increased accessibility of reliable internet connectivity is also expected to improve the overall digital literacy of Zimbabweans, which will help to drive economic growth and development.