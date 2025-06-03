Zimpost is Set to Host the 2025 Post Insurance Road Race 

Zimpost is gearing up to host Post Insurance Road Race scheduled for 7 June 2025 at the National Sports Stadium B Arena. The event promises a day of fitness, competition, and community spirit, offering race categories for participants of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a junior athlete, or someone looking for a fun family activity, the event is catered for everyone.

The Post Insurance Road Race features four main race distances the 21km (Half Marathon) for seasoned runners, the 10km for intermediate participants, 5km perfect for beginners or those looking for a shorter run and the1km diplomatic and Under 10 Years Race, a fun, family-friendly event for kids and diplomatic participants.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

With such a wide range of distances, the event encourages inclusivity, ensuring that athletes of all abilities from elite competitors to casual joggers can take part.

One of the biggest highlights of the race is the attractive prize money across multiple categories. The Open division offers the highest rewards, with winners in the 21km and 10km races taking home $700 for 1st place, $400 for 2nd, and $300 for 3rd. Additional categories also include wheelchair Race to promote.

The race is also encouraging young talent with prizes up to $150 for winners in the 1km race.

The prize structure ensures that both elite athletes and amateur runners have a chance to compete for rewards, making the race highly competitive.

Click for more info: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1ZGioYsUfh/

With a registration fee of just $20, the event is accessible to a broad audience, furthering its goal of promoting health and fitness across Zimbabwe. The race also serves as a platform for corporate social responsibility, with Post Insurance and Zimpost reinforcing their commitment to community wellness and sports development.