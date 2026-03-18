Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Simelisizwe Sibanda has announced that the Zimbabwe Development Fund (ZIMDEF) has set aside 130 scholarships for female students pursuing STEM programs, targeting talented young women from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds who might otherwise be unable to afford university education.

Speaking at the Women In Science Technology and lnnovation Conference, Deputy Minister Sibanda said the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent capable young Zimbabweans from accessing higher education opportunities.

“This program reflects our determination to support every talented student, regardless of their financial circumstances, and to promote gender equality in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields,”He said.

He emphasized that the government’s efforts extend beyond universities and colleges.Through science outreach programs, supported by partners and stakeholders, the Ministry is taking science education to schools and communities across all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe, aiming to nurture interest in STEM from an early age.

“This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen science and technology education nationwide, ensuring that young women are empowered to pursue careers in fields that are critical to Zimbabwe’s development,” Sibanda added.

The scholarships are expected to have a significant impact on increasing female participation in STEM disciplines, addressing historical disparities, and fostering a new generation of innovators and professionals across the country.