Zimbabwe Relishes Nakamba’s Return In Warriors Afcon Qualification

Zimbabwe national senior men’s team the warriors are relishing for their Zimbabwe international stat Marvelous Nakamba to lead them in their African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier upcoming match.

The England based Luton star is fit-again and cant wait to for his Zim return raring to go in national colours. Marvelous Nakamba is hoping to play a more impactful role for the Warriors who are second in Group J with eight points and two behind log leaders Cameroon, going into the final two qualifiers.

The Warriors stand on the verge of securing a place at the next Nations Cup edition in Morocco but that is only if they avoid defeat against Kenya in their next assignment.

This is the only way for Zimbabwe to dictate its own qualification route without depending on anyone and should the unthinkable happen and the Warriors falter against the Harambee Stars, Zimbabwe Warriors Coach Michael Nees men will be left facing the daunting task of needing to beat already qualified Group J leaders Cameroon (10 points) in Doula in their final assignment.

Zimbabwe Warriors have eight points, while Kenya are on four and Namibia are the only team in the group without a point.

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) are yet to finalise on the venue of the Warriors last home game, but the association recently hinted at the match being staged in Polokwane, subject to the Confederation of African Football also giving their greenlight on Peter Mokaba, a 2010 World Cup venue.

This is according to ZIFA chief executive officer, Yvonne Manwa.

“We are waiting for confirmation from the Confederation of African Football but we want to go for Polokwane,” said the Zifa boss.

“Of course, we have to move with pace in terms of confirming everything but it all hinges on CAF.

“If we do not get the greenlight on Polokwane, then we might as well go back to Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg,”

Orlando Stadium gave the Warriors massive support when they thrashed Namibia 3-1 on October 14, a few days after a slim 1-0 win in an empty arena, after the Namibian FA shut out fans.

Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane is believed to pack more fans because of the venue’s proximity to Zimbabwe since Polokwane is just over 200km from Zimbabwe’s border town of Beitbridge.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe Gaffer, Coach Nees is also keenly following Tinotenda Kadewere’s progress and praying that all his key players will be fit and available for this crucial encounter.

Kadewere, the France based striker is back in action at Nantes, after he was ruled out of the back-to-back encounters against Namibia.

Nantes lost 3-1 at Strasbourg last Sunday where he started the game from onset and has made seven appearances for Nantes but is yet to open his goal-scoring account this term.

Nakamba who doubles as the warriors skipper is on the road to full recovery and is hoping to play a more impactful role when Zimbabwe play Kenya in the upcoming decisive 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifier that has been tentatively set for Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane on November 15.

Despite battling a recurrent knee injury, which forced him out of the Warriors’ 3-1 victory against Namibia at Orlando stadium on October 14, he failed to last the distance in the first clash against the Brave Warriors, four days earlier at the same venue.

Warriors coach Michael Nees later explained that the move was also aimed at managing Nakamba’s recovery path by not overloading the player who had endured a long layoff.

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards also similarly has a special recovery plan for the combative midfielder who has now played a combined 54 minutes for the Hatters since returning from international duty.

30-year-old Nakamba played 32 minutes when he came on as a second half substitute in Luton Town’s 3-0 win over Watford at Kenilworth Road on October 19 and was an unused substitute when Luton lost 2-1 at home against Sunderland on October 23.

The Zimbabwe captain was then brought on in the 58th minute when the Hatters fluffed a 2-0 lead and ended up losing 2-3 against Coventry last Saturday.

Lying third from bottom, after 12 rounds, Luton have had a slow start to life back in the English Championship and Nakamba featured in six of those matches because of his special recovery plan.

The former Aston Villa man is however confirmed to be on the mend.