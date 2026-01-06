By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe has emerged as one of Africa’s top English-speaking countries, ranking second on the continent and 13th globally, according to the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) released by Education First (EF).

The report, which assesses adult English language skills across 123 countries and regions worldwide, puts Zimbabwe neck-and-neck with South Africa, which ranked first in Africa and 13th globally. Nigeria, on the other hand, ranked fifth in Africa and 29th worldwide, lagging behind Kenya and Zambia, which took third and fourth spots in Africa, respectively.

The EF EPI 2025 is based on results from 2.2 million test takers who completed the EF Skills Evaluation Technology (EF SET), the world’s largest free standardized English test. For the first time, speaking and writing skills were assessed using proprietary artificial intelligence technology developed by Efekta Education Group, EF’s education technology arm.

Zimbabwe’s strong performance is attributed to its high literacy rates and long-standing British educational influence, with English being the primary language of instruction and administration in the country.

“Zimbabwe’s ranking is a testament to the country’s commitment to education and its people’s dedication to mastering the English language,” said a local education expert.

Nigeria, on the other hand, may need to reassess its English language education strategies to climb the ranks. Despite being Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria’s English proficiency ranking has room for improvement.

The top 10 English-speaking countries in Africa are:

1. South Africa

2. Zimbabwe

3. Kenya

4. Zambia

5. Nigeria

6. Ghana

7. Uganda

8. Ethiopia

9. Tunisia

10. Morocco

The EF EPI report highlights the importance of English language proficiency in today’s globalized world, with English serving as a common bridge between cultures, economies, and ideas.