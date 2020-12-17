Zimbabwe Mobile and data usage spike by 43% during COVID-19 era

While the COVID-19 period may have slowed down all businesses world wide, the same pandemic has seen a sharp rise in internet and mobile usage in Zimbabwe.

According to the 3rd sector report produced by Postal Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe Zimbabwe internet and data usage has increased by 43% in the Q3 of 2020.

The growth is spurred by increased adoption of e-learning, telecommuting, and e-conferencing necessitated by the COVI-19 induced remote working.

The regulatory authority hinted that the traffic will continue to increase due to adoption of new technologies in the country.

“ Growth in internet & data usage Mobile internet and data traffic grew by 43% to record 14,878TB in the third quarter of 2020 from 10,407TB recorded in the second quarter of 2020, “ reads the report.

Used International Internet Bandwidth Capacity is also reported to have increased by 16.8% to record 149,665Mbps from 128,173Mbps recorded in the previous quarter.