Zimbabwe national data penetration now 59.9%

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has reported an increase in internet penetration rate by 3.2 percent to reach 59.9 percent from 56.7 percent in Third Quarter report ended December 2020 sparked by the growth in active internet and data subscription.

According to the Sector performance report, the growth is as a result of an increase in consumption at household and industrial level as Covid 19 restrictions are being relaxed both on the formal and informal sector.

The active internet and data subscriptions which sparked the growth of internet penetration has increased by 5.6 percent to reach 8,726,904 from 8,267,268 in the same period.

The growth in active subscriptions is expected in the fourth quarter as consumption at household and industry level is improving following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions on the formal and informal sector.