Zimbabwe Faces Shortage of 6000 Transformers Due To Vandalism

Zimbabwe is experiencing a severe shortage of transformers, with 6,000 units lost primarily due to vandalism, according to Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo. This shortage has left many schools and health facilities without power for months.

Minister Moyo attributed the shortage to vandalism, stating that the country lacks the capacity to produce enough transformers to replace those stolen. “The main problem we are facing is vandalism of infrastructure and we have no capacity locally to produce enough to replace them timeously,” he explained .

To address this issue, the government has decided to replace wooden utility poles with more durable concrete ones. Additionally, the government has amended the law to impose a mandatory 10-year prison sentence for those who vandalize electricity infrastructure .