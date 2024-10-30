Harare Puts Mbare Traders Who Lost Everything To Fire Disaster On Notice

By Ross Moyo

The Harare City Council has compounded the worries of the Mbare traders who recently experienced a fire hazard that graduated into a disaster after government declared it a national disaster on notice.About 5000 vendors who were sharing almost 1500 stands were told categorically in no uncertain terms that they are using and/or occupying council land illegally as they do not have either a lease with or the permission of the Harare City council.

In a statement, council said, “Take notice that you are using and/or occupying council land illegally as you do not have either a lease with or the permission of the council.”

Following threats of unspecified action, Harare City Council unilaterally demolished illegal structures in Mbare opposite its Rememberance Offices to pave way for the relocation of the traders whose stalls and wares were gutted in last month’s inferno.

Previously used as an informal commuter omnibus rank near the Engen Service Station, the site has now been cleared of all illegal structures according to the council’s demolitions which took place.

Harare City is however likely to face resistance from commuter omnibus operators currently using the site as some informal traders expressed concerns about the timing of the relocation.

“Our worry is council’s timing considering that the rainy season is almost upon us,” said one of the traders.

“There are no shades here so how do they expect us to operate.”.