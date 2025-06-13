Zim in 340% crop increase & High Gold, Platinum, Paladium Exports

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is basking in 21% Tobacco increase owing to Ministry of Agriculture , and an overall positive 340% crop increament with it’s mining exports on a positive trajectory according to Mines and Mining Development Minister Hon Winston Chitando Exports in Gold will soon be reaching USD $4 000 in price, Platinum US$1 337, and Paladium USD $1045.

This was confirmed during IMF notes on Zimbabwe on their ongoing fact finding mission were they recorded that, “Zimbabwe’s economy is some major tailwinds this year First, the prices of its top exports are in a strong rally this year. Gold price surged to a record high, and analysts are optimistic that it will continue soaring in the coming months. Some experts see it rising to $4,000.”

IMF further alluded that, “Platinum price has also jumped to the highest point since June 2021. It has soared by over 40% from its lowest point this year, and the trend may continue soaring, with the next point to watch being at $1,337.”

“Similarly, palladium price soared to $1,045, its highest point since November 4. This is notable since these are some of Zimbabwe’s biggest exports,” according to the IMF team currently in Zimbabwe.

Not to be outdone, IMF also noted that, “second, Zimbabwe expects that tobacco will resume growth this year. In a report in March, the government predicted that tobacco sales would jump by 21% this year as it recovers from last year’s drought. It expects the crop production to be 280 million kilograms after plummeting to 230.9 million last year.

“Zimbabwe also expects that the country will have a 340% increase in crop production this year. Its food reserves have remained steady in the past few months.”

The aforementioned strengthen Zimbabwe’s financial standing further, as from a macro level, the government is counting on a bridge loan of about $2.6 billion to help it repay loans to institutions like the World Bank and the AfDB. While some countries are non-committal, the government hopes that it will secure the funds by next year.