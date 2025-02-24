Zim Human Rights Commission Urges Electronic Case Mgt System For Efficient Case Tracking

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) Commissioner Martin Muduva has urged adoption of an electronic case management system for efficient case tracking as from other three African models.This after they visited the Public Protector of South Africa, the Kenyan Commission on Administrative Justice and the Inspectorate of Government of Uganda.

Commissioner Muduva said the learning visits provided comparative frameworks to refine their complaint-handling processes.

“Drawing lessons from different models in the region is crucial.

“The Inspectorate of Government of Uganda shared key initiatives that included the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, spot checks on public institutions, physical inspections of government projects, boardroom sessions for institutional reform and an electronic case management system for efficient case tracking,” he said.

“The IGU also has litigation and enforcement mechanisms that ensure compliance with its decisions. These approaches illustrate diverse methods of strengthening administrative justice.

“We have gained first-hand exposure to best practices, which could inform discussions on improving service delivery.

“The Zimbabwean public stands to benefit from enhanced accountability mechanisms. Government and public institutions may also experience improved oversight and service delivery practices as a result of knowledge gained during the visit.”

“Immediate considerations may include efficiency improvements in ADR and case-handling procedures, with timelines dependent on institutional deliberations, resource availability and legal frameworks.

“Observations from all three benchmarking visits highlight different enforcement mechanisms, including the IGU’s binding rulings and prosecution authority, which contribute to strengthening administrative justice.

“However, any considerations for changes will need further deliberations within the Commission, which are underway,” he said

The ZHRC visited established institutions in Southern Africa to get insights into effective investigation and dispute resolution.

Raoul Wallenberg Institute is supporting the ZHRC with funding from the European Union who also visited the Office of the Public Protector of South Africa, the Kenyan Commission on Administrative Justice and the Inspectorate of Government of Uganda.