President Supports Youths Through Zimbabwe Digital Skills Development Program

President Emmersom Mnangagwa has supported youths through the Zimbabwe Digital Skills Development Programme which the Head of State launched on Friday’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s National Youth Day.

The Head of State said the programme will “ enrich digital literacy and skills among Zimbabweans and empower young people to contribute to the economy through entrepreneurship.”

“To this end, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training must speed up the finalisation of the National Youth Act, which is a critical legislative tool for administering youth empowerment and skills development programmes.

“The implementation of robust and complementary strategies to support and empower the youth must be scaled up. A nation which empowers and invests in the youth, is guaranteed of a prosperous future,” said the President.

Mnangagwa said, he commended the youth for their entrepreneurial culture across various sectors of the economy.

“Ministries, departments and agencies are directed to develop programmes, which ensure that our youth enterprises graduate into large businesses,” said the President.

“Meanwhile, I call upon the private sector, the youth, Empower Bank and other development partners to develop and promote business linkages.”

The President also commended the consultative process for strengthening youth empowerment and skills development strategies.

“I challenge you to take up more initiatives to continually beautify the communities you live in. Meanwhile, the comprehensive and precise presentations from the youth, particularly on the support you require from Government and our ruling party, ZANU PF, will continue to receive appropriate consideration.

Dr Mnangagwa hence instructed Government ministries, agencies and departments to ensure that entrepreneurship initiatives spearheaded by youths are fully supported so they form part of mainstream businesses and economic development.

Mnangagwa said this in Bulawayo while delivering his keynote address at National Youth Day commemorations, celebrated under the theme, “Empower Youths, Secure the Future.”