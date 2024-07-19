Zim 3rd In Africa&38th Worldwide With Highest Coal Production

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe has made great strides coming out third highest in Africa and 38th world wide overally in Coal production which is a key driver of economic growth and energy security.

Coal is a vital cog in creating jobs with Hwange Colliery accounting for the country’s most production.Coal sustains industries, and maintains a consistent energy supply which cannot be overstated though is not classified as clean energy with climate change upon us as there is growing demand to cut carbon emissions, and African countries and the rest of the world are presented with the opportunity to diversify their energy mix.

The following are African countries that produce the most coal, according to a report in the hands of TechnoMag by Global Fire Power.

Under its energy section, Global Fire Power (GFP) proffers data on the production and consumption of coal given its current relevance in the energy market. Basically, coal is a part of the GFP index formula given its importance in energy production across the world.

The top African countries with the highest coal production in 2024 according to

Rank, Country Coal production in cubic meter(Cu.M) and Global rank are at number

1. South Africa 248,300,000 which is 7th overall worldwide producer,

2. Mozambique 7,250,000 which is 31st in the world,

3. Zimbabwe 3,888,000 cubic meters at number 38th in the world,

4. Botswana 1,876,000 cubic meters and 50th overally,

5. Zambia 1,116,000 and 55th,

6. Tanzania 712,000, 61st

7. Egypt 262,000, 66th

8. Niger 224,000, 67th

9. Nigeria 44,000 which is 71st in the world.

In spite of the global shifts toward renewable energy, coal remains an important resource in Africa, and even in western nations including United States of America much like everywhere else, generating jobs, sustaining businesses, and contributing to energy production.These Coal exports also contribute significantly to foreign exchange earnings.

An important source of power for many African countries, coal provides energy security and promoting industrial expansion. Coal-fired power stations are a dependable and cost-effective energy source in countries with restricted access to electricity.

Examples include Namibia which is set to become the first African country to run a decarbonized iron plant though Coal is also crucial for industrial growth as its an essential component in steel manufacture, cement production, and other industrial operations.

Coal mining in Africa, despite its advantages confronts several obstacles. Sustainability concerns are a top priority, as coal mining and combustion contribute to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Africa, fortunately on average produces a low amount of coal compared to the rest of the world.

Data by Global Fire Power, proves that of the top 70 coal producing countries in the world, Africa has just 9 in that list, most of which fall below the average coal production.

Further to the above, there is the global shift to renewable energy which while commendable remains a threat to revenue generation from the substance in Africa, especially considering that most of Africa has been slow to adapt to the new trends of cleaner energy options.