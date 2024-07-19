Windows users worldwide are facing an unprecedented crisis as a faulty update from cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has sparked a global outage, leaving millions of computers stuck on the recovery, flights, banks and trains affected

The widespread disruption, which began shortly after the update’s release, has brought PCs to a grinding halt, causing chaos for individuals and businesses reliant on the operating system.

As the situation continues to unfold, details emerge that the update, intended to bolster security, has instead triggered a catastrophic failure, leaving users frustrated and searching for solutions.

In a statement on X, Microsoft 365 says that, “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability”

An X user recently shared a screenshot of a Crowdstrike alert, revealing that the company is aware of ‘reports of crashes on Windows hosts’ linked to its Falcon Sensor platform.

However, the alert was posted on a secure Crowdstrike site, preventing further verification. Crowdstrike has yet to respond to requests for comment, leaving questions about the severity of the issue and its effect on Windows users unanswered.

Global outages are surging with Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, and the UK among the hardest hit. In the US, DownDetector reports widespread issues with major platforms and businesses like Amazon Web Services, Instagram, and Visa.

Additionally, several US airlines, including American, Delta, and United, have grounded flights due to communication issues possibly tied to the Windows crash.

In contrast to the global chaos, Zimbabwe has seemingly escaped the widespread Windows crashes, but not due to superior technology or infrastructure. Instead, this unexpected reprieve exposes the harsh reality of our Zimbabwe digital landscape. The reason for this apparent immunity lies in the limited adoption of CrowdStrike’s security services among local businesses, primarily due to the high cost of advanced IT security measures.