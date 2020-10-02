ZESA increase tariffs by another 50%, in a week period

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has increased tariffs by another 50% within a week period of 50% review which shocked consumers.

Consumers were still getting accustomed to the power utility increase on September 23 by 50%.

The first tariff increase pegged 0-50 KW at Z$0.74 per kilowatt up from Z$0.49 ,51-200KW went up to ZWL$1.63 per kWh from $1.08.

October 1 tariff review has seen 50kw going up to ZWL$59.50 .

The third band which begins from 201 to 300KW will be sold at Z$7 per KwH, translating to Z$700.

ZETDC has been effecting the tariff increase to align rates with the soaring inflation as the economy continue to melt down.

The tariff increase is hitting hard on consumers who salaries have remain stagnant.

Meanwhile the power utility has warned consumers of another increase on November 1

