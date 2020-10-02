Facebook Bans Political Ads That Delegitimize US Election

Facebook announced that it will ban ads across Instagram and Facebook that seek to delegitimise the U.S.election on the upcoming elections on November 3.

The announcement is in line with the social media giant’s decision to prohibit ads that make premature declarations of victory as it aims to protect the integrity of the upcoming U.S. 2020 elections.

Rob Leathern, Director of Product Management, in a tweet said that these changes apply to ads across Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately.



In a blog post, announced that it has prohibited ads about social issues, elections, or politics in the United States. Ads related to the US 2020 census participation and voting around the November 3, 2020 election are also prohibited.

Facebook has introduced a restriction period for ads about social issues, elections, or politics in the U.S. Advertisers will not be able to create and run new ads about these topics in the country between October 27 through November3.

According to the company, the ban includes ads that portray voting or census participation as useless/meaningless, ads that delegitimize any lawful method or process of voting or voting tabulation as illegal, inherently fraudulent, or corrupt, and ads that delegitimize an election and/or result as fraudulent or corrupt, among other things.

In early September, the company had announced that it will not accept any new political ads in the week before the election, and will also remove posts that claim that people will get COVID-19 if they take part in voting.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...