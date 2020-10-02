Ecocash introduces earn points rewards

Mobile money wallet Ecocash has announced reward points for users when they transact using the money platform.

Customers can earn points by transacting from as little as ZWL$200 on Ecocash and earn one point which customers can later redeem.

To qualify for the rewarding earning customers have to do transactions like send money,Merchant payments,Bill payments,Buy airtime and bundles, Receive money via Ecocash/Cassava Remit and using banking services.

The points can then be redeemed by dialling 151300# making one eligible to win certain prizes , points can only be redeemed at the end of the month.

The promotion is running until 28 February 2021.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...