ZESA confirms Mar – Nov 2025 Tech-led Power Restoration Operation

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) subsidiary Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has confirmed its countrywide March to November tech-led power restoration operation.

The ZETDC deployed additional teams and resources to affected areas, with the goal of improving power stability and restoring consistent service to impacted communities and disclosed this in a statement, apologising for the inconveniences caused by incessant power cuts while reassuring the public that it is working overtime to restore power.

ZETDC encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any acts of vandalism, responsible for this continued threat to the integrity of the national electricity grid and only reliable State owned power utility.

ZESA is behind this full throttle nationwide power network rehabilitation programme to address “widespread outages caused by theft, vandalism, and damage from the recent rainy season.”

This “extensive repair and restoration effort, which began in March and will run through to November 2025, is focused on replacing fallen electricity poles, fixing infrastructure damaged by criminal activity, and resolving residual issues linked to severe weather.”

Every districts in Zimbabwe has been left without a reliable electricity source which has pushed for this emergency intervention by the power utility.