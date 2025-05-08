Zamfara State Partners With Oracle To Propel Youth Into The Digital Economy

Zamfara State in Nigeria has entered into a strategic partnership with Oracle Corporation, a United States based tech company. The collaboration aims to enhance youth development, workforce capacity building, and the digital economy through Oracle University’s Skills Development Initiative.

The agreement aligns with Governor Dauda Lawal’s ambitious plan to train and empower one million youths across Zamfara State. The initial phase targets 100,000 participants, with a notable emphasis on gender inclusion, allocating 60% of the slots to women. The three-month training program encompasses a diverse range of skills, including software engineering, data analysis, cybersecurity, and digital marketing. Upon completion, participants will receive startup capital to launch their own ventures, fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

This initiative is part of the broader Zamfara Youth Empowerment Scheme (ZYES), which seeks to equip both educated and uneducated youths with sustainable skills to reduce poverty and insecurity in the state. Courses offered under ZYES span various sectors, from ATM repairs and hospital equipment maintenance to tailoring and fashion design.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Governor Lawal has consistently emphasized education as a catalyst for social mobility and economic development. His administration has declared a state of emergency in the education sector, increased budget allocations, and initiated reforms to improve access and quality.

The partnership with Oracle also complements other digital initiatives in the state. The Zamfara Information Technology Development Agency (ZITDA) has been actively seeking collaborations with tech innovators to address challenges in security, health, and education through digital solutions.

By integrating global tech expertise with local development goals, Zamfara State is positioning itself as a hub for digital transformation in Nigeria. This collaboration not only addresses immediate employment challenges but also lays the foundation for a resilient, tech-savvy workforce poised to drive the state’s economic growth.