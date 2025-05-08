Nigerian Tech Protégé Develops World’s Smallest GPS Tracking Device

Young innovator Oluwatobi Oyinlola has put Nigeria on the global tech map by developing the world’s smallest GPS tracking device, earning recognition from Guinness World Records.

The prototype, measuring a mere 22.93 x 11.92 mm, was created at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where Oyinlola works as a researcher.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The device, hailed for its vast potential across industries from logistics and personal safety to medical technology and wildlife conservation has drawn praise from Nigeria’s highest offices, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani who took to their accounts and lauded the innovation as a symbol of national pride and technological potential.

Oyinlola’s invention, confirmed by Guinness World Records on, represents a major leap in miniaturised technology. GPS trackers, commonly used in vehicles, wearable devices, and asset management, have traditionally been limited by size constraints. However, this breakthrough could revolutionise how tracking technology is integrated into everyday life.