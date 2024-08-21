You Can Now Pay For DSTV Using OneMoney Via *554#

By Ross Moyo

In an interesting tech development that enhances e

-payments in Zimbabwe, NetOne has integrated an Access Point Network (APN) and introduced an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data code (USSD) to enable DSTv payments.

Subscribers on NetOne’s One Money platform can now enjoy seamless payment by simply dialing a USSD code *554# to make payments for the DSTv services.

Traditionally one would need to look for a physical agent or shop nearby to pay for the service, with the inconvenience of after hours disconnection, greatly disadvantaging customers.

This innovation reaffirms NetOne’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions that seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of Zimbabweans.

The integration of DStv payments into OneMoney arrives at a pivotal moment, just as the European football season kicks off, offering customers an effortless way to stay connected to their favorite entertainment.

Whether it’s thrilling sports, breaking news, or the latest in politics, OneMoney ensures that you never miss a moment of the action.