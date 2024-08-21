Dandemutande Announces Launch Of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Leading ICT solutions provider Dandemutande will tomorrow be unveiling the RARE Blue Diamond in the Cloud, a set of complementary cloud services that enables one to build and run a range of applications and services in a highly available hosted environment.

This launch marks a significant milestone in cloud technology

OCI provides high-performance compute capabilities (as physical hardware instances) and storage capacity in a flexible overlay virtual network that is securely accessible from your on-premises network.

With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently.

the official launch of Oracle Cloud lnfrastructure (OCI) will take place tomorrow 22 August 2024 at Cresta Lodge, Harare.