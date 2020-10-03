You can now buy NetOne, Telecel Airtime Using EcoCash via USSD

The dynamism of technology has apparently revolutionalised societal behaviour, new innovations have disrupted the traditional way of doing things.

Previously, it was a hurdle to send airtime to NetOne and Telecel customers via Econet’s mobile money facility, Ecocash.

One would need to go round and round to achieve such a minor transaction.

But thanks to technological advancement, its now possible to effect that simple transaction via USSD.

Click n Pay, a local starter up has unveiled the latest innovation which allows customers on different mobile network platforms to enjoy the service via *788# USSD.

According to the company official, customers can now buy Econet, NetOne and Telecel airtime with EcoCash using the USSD.



“Yes. FOr now you can buy Netone, Telecel and even Econet with Ecocash on this *788#,” the official said.

“It doesn’t matter whether your airtime recipient is Netone, you can pay with Ecocash etc, it doesn’t also matter if your airtime number is Econet, you will be able to pay with OneMoney etc,” the official added.

The company revealed that they have been doing this for a long time via WhatsApp Bot. The USSD idea came following various feedbacks from clients.

“We have been doing it for a long time via Whatsapp Bot on 0785043887…. But most people were complaining that most of the time they would want to buy when they have already run out of data hence the USSD.”

Meanwhile, the company has hinted that they will soon add all payment platforms such as One Money, Telecash in addition to the already existing Ecocash.

“But as i said, we are adding all payment platforms (One Money, Telecash) in addition to Ecocash.”

How to Buy NetOne, Telecel Airtime Using Ecocash Via USSD

Dial *788# Select where you want to pay airtime (either Econet, Telecel or Netone) Select payment method (either Ecocash, Telecash or One Money)

